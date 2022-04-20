Tweet to announce birth of royal baby

London: The birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's second child will be announced to the world on Twitter. Apart from the Twitter announcement, details of the birth- including, most importantly, the sex of the newborn - will be posted on an easel behind the gates of Buckingham Palace, symbolising the mix of modernity and tradition. When the Queen gave birth to Princess Anne at Clarence House in August 1950, crowds jostled for a view of a bulletin board announcing the news outside the Home Office while Prince Philip sipped champagne with staff. Almost 65 years on, the arrival of Queen's fifth great-grandchild will be announced to the world on Twitter shortly after the Duke of Cambridge has watched the delivery of his second child, the Sunday Times reported. According to a BBC report in 1950, the Queen Mother - then Queen Elizabeth - was "seen arriving at Clarence House about five minutes before (Princess Anne) was born". While neither set of grandparents will attend this imminent birth, it will be noted whether Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit before Carole and Michael Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's parents. The Middletons were first to see Prince George after his birth at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, in July 2013, but following reports that Prince Charles wishes he saw more of his grandson, he may lead the visitors. All other visitors will be overshadowed, however, if Prince George is taken to see his new brother or sister. The third in line to the throne was seen during last year's tour of Australia and New Zealand but, in keeping with the Cambridges' desire for their children to enjoy a normal upbringing, few other photographs have been released. The Queen, who is currently at Windsor Castle, may meet her newest great-grandchild at Kensington Palace, where the Cambridges will spend a few days before travelling to Anmer Hall, their home in Norfolk. By then, the name of the baby will have been announced. PTI