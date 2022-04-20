TVS Motor March sales skid due to lockdown

Chennai: Two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company saw its sales skid to 144,739 units in March owing to coronavirus lockdown effect, the company said.

In a statement, TVS Motor said it had sold 325,323 units in March 2019.

According to the company, there has been a huge impact on the production and sales last month due to COVID-19 lockdown across the country.

During the financial year 2019-20, TVS Motor sold a total of 32.63 lakh vehicles (two- wheelers 30.89 lakh units, three-wheelers 1.74 lakh units) as against 39.13 lakh vehicles (two-wheelers 37.57 lakh units, three-wheelers 1.56 lakh units) earlier on.

