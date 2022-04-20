TVS Motor Company Launches 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with Bluetooth Enabled TVS SmartXonnect in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh]: TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today introduced the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with Bluetooth enabled TVS SmartXonnect in Bangladesh. This is the first-of-its-kind two-wheeler connected cluster technology in the country.

TVS SmartXonnect technology is displayed on the racing console of the motorcycle and connected to an exclusive mobile application. This cutting-edge Bluetooth enabled system showcases a range of race analytics to help riders review their riding stance and style. TVS Apache enthusiasts can now access race telemetry, assess their lean angle and obtain information through the handlebar switch. The cluster also provides ease-of-ride options such as turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alert, low fuel warning, and assist.

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes with new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps that offer best-in-class long-range light penetration and an enhanced spread. It also gets performance radial tyres with increased traction, control, stability and durability.

Commenting on the launch, R Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company said, "We are delighted to introduce the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with first-of-its-kind TVS SmartXonnect two-wheeler connected cluster in Bangladesh. TVS Apache series recently crossed a milestone of over 4 million global customers, and we are grateful to our customers in the country. 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a testament of our commitment towards delighting our global Apache customers with a true racing experience. The motorcycle also offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting edge technology and will transform performance biking for our racing enthusiast customers in Bangladesh."

Ekram Hussain, Managing Director - TVS Auto, Bangladesh, said, "In our long association with TVS Motor Company, TVS Apache series has emerged as a popular offering in Bangladesh. The launch of 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with first-of-its-kind features will strengthen the TVS Motor portfolio in the country. The motorcycle will be available across our 205 sales, service and spare outlets in Bangladesh."

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle gets advanced engine 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, that churns out 16.05 PS at 8000 RPM and 14.8 Nm at 6500 RPM. The engine is mated to a 5-speed super-slick gearbox that offers a precise and powerful riding experience. Along with these features, the motorcycle continues to delight with a racier signature exhaust note.

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series will be available in three colours namely, Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black. It will be available across two variants, namely, single disc and rear disc.

