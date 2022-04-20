TV star Pearl V Puri wants to pay tribute to RD Burman

Mumbai: TV actor Pearl V Puri, who is currently playing Abeer in the show �Phir Bhi Na Maane..Badtameez Dil�, wants to pay tribute to late music composer R.D. Burman by incorporating any one of his songs in a party sequence in the show. �Who doesn�t love R.D. Burman? The world still listens and dances to his tunes. I am an ardent fan of his music and my interest in music is somewhat because of his body of work,� Pearl said in a statement. The production house has taken an interest in Pearl�s request and has promised him to work things out on those lines. IANS