TV star Mohena Kumari, family test COVID-19 positive

Mumbai: Actress Mohena Kumari, who is best known for her role in the TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A day ago, IANS had reported that Mohena''s father-in-law Satpal Maharaj, who is Uttarakhand''s tourism minister, got contracted the COVID-19 infection.

Now, it has been reported that Mohena has also been infected. Her husband Suyesh Rawat and mother-in-law have also tested positive.

"Seven from our family have been tested positive for COVID-19, but we are doing fine now. Right now we are in the hospital. My brother-in-law''s latest report has come negative so he''s fine now. There are people too who have been infected but they are from the sanstha. We had very mild symptoms and we thought it must be because of the change in weather," said Mohena, confirming the news, in an interview with Times Of India.

"But nobody has any kind of major symptom. Coronavirus is such that it spreads like a wild fire. First my mother-in-law got it but her symptoms were so mild that we couldn''t figure it out. It is our second day in the hospital, everyone is showing improvement and we will be fine soon. We are in quarantine now and getting our treatment done," Times of India quoted her as saying.

--IANS