TV star Krystle D'souza is just 'phooling' around!

Mumbai: Television star Krystle D'souza looks stunning in a floral outfit, in a new picture that she has posted for her fans on social media.

Krystle posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen sporting fiery red pants and a crop top. She completed her look with a floral jacket. The actress is seen posing with some flowers.

"Just PHOOLing around," she wrote as the caption.

Krystle rose to fame by portraying Jeevika Vadhera in the show "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai". She was then seen in shows such as "Ek Nayi Pehchaan" and "Brahmarakshas" among many others.

The actress was last seen on the small screen in the show "Belan Wali Bahu". She will also be seen in Rumy Jafry's upcoming thriller film "Chehre", starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Khan.

—IANS