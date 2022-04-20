TV channels to teach students of classes 1 to 12

New Delhi: Special TV channels will be started for the students of the country. Under this proposal, one dedicated TV channel per class from class 1 to class 12 will be started for students to study online.

This has been launched under a comprehensive initiative called Pradhan Mantri e-VIDYA.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Sunday, "On behalf of the students, parents and teachers of the country, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, for launching Pradhan Mantri e-VIDYA which is a comprehensive e-learning platform."

Nishank said in a tweet, "Radio, community radio and CBSE podcast ''Shiksha Vani'' will be widely used to make education more accessible."

He said, "Special e-content for visually impaired and hearing impaired children, developed on a digitally accessible information system and learning material for disabled children in sign language has been made available on the NIOS website and YouTube."

He said that this platform integrates all efforts related to digital, online, on-air education, so that 33 crore students can have multi-mode access to quality education.

--IANS