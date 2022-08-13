TV actress Celesti Bairagey masters Shiv Tandav steps for 'Rajjo'

Mumbai: ‘Rajjo’ is a masterpiece from the house of Bits and Bots Media. Having launched with a maha aarti of lord Shiva the show will also feature an electrifying Shiv Tandav by the female protagonist Celesti Bairagey.

As Starplus’s ‘Rajjo’ will see a stunning performance by the stellar cast, the female lead Celesti will be seen setting her feet on an energetic Shiv Tandav in the show. Since it’s a tough routine the actress had to learn this high on the energy dance form. However, she love to dance but had never done it professionally. But this time, she performed Tandav with all her heart and soul and it marked the best moment of her life.

However, the experience indeed came as a big challenge for the actress as she have to perform the Tandav dance on a huge Dambroo which was quite unstable but the actress excelled in it with her unleased dedication. Moreover, she also rehearsed it for a week before performing it on the sets. The actress did a lot of attempts to bring it to perfection as it’s a Shiv Tandav.

Expressing her experience of performing Shiv Tandav, Celesti said, “It was really so mesmerizing to perform electrifying Shiv Tandav. I love to dance and also enjoy it a lot, but never tried my hand at it so rigorously. When I heard that I have to perform Shiv Tandav I was very excited. It was really very special for me. It was tough but with the blessings of Lorde Shiva, I managed to do it. Hope the audience will like it”.

‘Rajjo’ will be launched on Star Plus on 22nd August 2022 at 7 pm.

—IANS