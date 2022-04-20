TV actress Aparna Dixit on shooting amid Covid-19 pandemic

Mumbai: Actress Aparna Dixit is among several people in the TV industry who are back at work, now that shooting has resumed after lockdown strictures were eased in Mumbai.

Aoarna, who appears on the show, "Pyar Ki Lukka Chuppi", shared her experience of returning to the sets: "I am very glad to be back on the set. Even though I was so excited to finally get back on the sets, there was a slight sense of fear. I made sure to carry my personal sanitizers, mask and surface cleaners and also my make-up. The crew on the set had a special briefing and everybody were given a protective kit/gear which included, gloves, masks, face shield sanitizers, PPE kits etc."

Aparna spoke about how safety precautions have been implemented on the sets.

"The whole experience is very different as everyone on the sets were wearing face shields, gloves and masks and there is always distance being maintained. Surfaces which had some kind of contact like chairs and tables are being sanitized constantly after and before use. All of us had to go through temperature checks before entering the set.

"In the make-up room, not more than two people are allowed and I am also making sure no one is directly touching my face. Everyone is doing their best to find a way to work in these times. I am glad the team is well taken care of and we don''t have to worry much about our safety," she added.

"Pyar ki Lukka Chuppi" airs on Dangal.

--IANS