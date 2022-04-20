Turnaround: August domestic passenger vehicles' sales rise

New Delhi: Low base along with initial upsurge in demand due to the festive season boosted domestic passenger vehicles' sales in August on a year-on-year basis.

According to industry data released on Friday, a total of 2,15,916 passenger vehicles were sold in the domestic market, representing a rise of 14.16 per cent, than the 1,89,129 units off-take during the like period of 2019.

Similarly, the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed a sequential growth in sales during August.

In July, the domestic passenger vehicles' sales had declined by 3.86 per cent to 182,779 units from 1,90,115 units sold during the corresponding month of the previous year.

