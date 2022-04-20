Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, economic ties over phone

Ankara: Turkish and US presidents held talks over the phone about the developments in Libya and bilateral economic ties, Turkey's Communications Directorate said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed to keep coordination for reaching a lasting peace and stability in war-torn Libya, as well as achieving the trade target, it said on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere also confirmed the phone conversation, saying on Twitter that both leaders stressed the need for "a negotiated settlement for regional issues."

Libya has been suffering from escalating violence and political instability ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

—IANS