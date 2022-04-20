Turkish president, NATO chief discuss COVID-19

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg held a phone conversation over the developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erdogan and Stoltenberg discussed cooperation opportunities in the fight against coronavirus and steps to be taken in the aftermath of the pandemic, Turkey''s presidential office said in a written statement on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Additionally, both leaders addressed regional issues, including issues of Syria and Libya, it added.

Turkey reported 1,635 new COVID-19 cases and 55 more deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 144,749 and the death toll to 4,007.

--IANS