Turkish Grand Prix: Canadian Stroll surprises all, takes poll

Istanbul: Lance Stroll of Racing Point stunned everyone on Saturday by taking the first career pole position in a wet qualifying session at the Turkish Grand Prix. The 22-year-old thus becomes the first Canadian on pole since world champion Jacques Villeneuve did so in 1997.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will join Stroll on the front row. Racing Point's Mexican Sergio Perez was third after the qualifying session was delayed due to rains at Istanbul Park.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, chasing his seventh title, qualified sixth, and his teammate and the only title rival Valtteri Bottas was ninth.

Stroll has had a chequered career since 2017, when he joined F1 with Williams.

"I can't really put it into words right now. I'm shocked. I didn't expect us to be up here. In final practice there were a lot things we were weren't sure of coming into qualifying -- we didn't look too competitive," he said.

"But I am so happy with that. I really put that lap together. Valtteri spun in front of me on one lap and then I had one lap at the end to do it and nailed pretty much every corner. It's such a great way to bounce back after a tough few weeks. Since Mugello it has been a tough ride but it feels really good right now."

— IANS