Turkey detains 6 Iraqi nationals over IS links





Ankara: Police in Turkey on Monday detained six Iraqi nationals in Samsun province over their suspected links to the Islamic State (IS) terror group, state-media reported.

According to a report in Anadolu News Agency, the police launched operations simultaneously in different addresses in Ilkadim and Tekkekoy districts to capture the suspects who were believed to carry out activities on behalf of the IS, Xinhua reported.

Several digital items were also seized during the raids, and the operations are continuing to capture another suspect, it added.

The suspects underwent medical examinations after their arrest.

Last month, eight other Iraqi suspects were detained also in Samsun over their alleged connections to the terror group.





Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize the IS as a terrorist group in 2013.

The country has since been targeted by the terror group numerous times, with at least 10 suicide attacks, seven bombings, and four armed attacks claiming at least 315 lives and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.

—IANS