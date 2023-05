United Nations: Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir has been elected president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, which begins in September 2020.

Bozkir, who was running uncontested, won unanimous support of the 178 UN members that were present and voting on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

He will take over from Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, the current General Assembly president, in September. A General Assembly president has a one-year term.

--IANS