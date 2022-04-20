Tulips add magical colours to Kashmir's landscape as weather remains dry

Srinagar: Thousands of tulip flowers in bloom with myriad colours are adding a magical tinge these days to the already beautiful landscape around Asia's largest tulip garden situated in Srinagar city.

Weather remained dry and pleasant in J&K on Friday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast fair weather in J&K and Ladakh during the next seven days.

"Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Friday and it is expected to stay like this during the next 7 days. We are not expecting any major change during this period", an official of the MeT department said.

Scores of people are these days visiting the Tulip Garden in Srinagar where lakhs of tulips in bloom have added a magical tinge to the picturesque garden situated by the banks of the Dal Lake and on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range.

Traffic officials are having a tough time regulating the traffic of visitors to the garden these days as both tourists and locals want to visit the garden before the tulip bloom ends.

Unless the weather remains dry and fair, the tulip flower does not last more than 20 days.

Srinagar had 4.6, Pahalgam minus 0.1 and Gulmarg minus 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature Friday.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 1.2, Kargil minus 2.6 and Drass minus 7.4 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 14.7, Katra 14.1, Batote 7.5, Banihal 5.8 and Bhaderwah 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS