Tula’s International School Holds Its 9th Founder’s Day

Dehradun (The Hawk): Tula’s International School hosted its 9th Founder's Day with zeal and fervor at the school campus today. The Chief Guest on the occasion was Sena Medal and Commandant, RIMC Dehradun, Col Vikram Kadian. Whereas the Special Guest for the program was Home Guard, Uttarakhand Traffic Police Joginder Kumar.

The program commenced with the felicitation and welcoming of the dignitaries and the lighting of the lamp of learning. This was followed by a soulful rendition by the school choir, who sang the famous number ‘Whatever’ by Oasis Band. The students of TIS then presented an Indo-Western Fusion which comprised Raag Charukeshi with a fusion of Indian classical and western music.

During the program, the Tula’s School Band, led by Santana Saraf of Grade XII, gave a mesmerizing presentation. Additionally, Tula's Drum Circle left everyone spellbound, and the audience joined them by clapping their hands and tapping their feet to the rhythm.

While addressing the audience, Chief Guest Col Vikram Kadian congratulated the management of Tula’s International School for organizing a wonderful and well-synchronized program. In his speech, he reiterated the fact that more and more members of the youth community should join the armed forces and serve the nation.

During the occasion, Chief Guest Col Vikram Kadian and Chairman of

Tula’s Group Sunil Kumar Jain felicitated Special Guest Joginder Kumar and presented him a cheque of Rs. 11000/- for his extraordinary service in the police department.

Thereafter, the Director of Tula’s Group, Raunak Jain, addressed the audience and applauded the staff and students of Tula's International School for putting up a mesmerizing show. He said, "The program was organized to extend learning beyond the four walls of the classroom, develop self-confidence in students, and eradicate their stage fright. It was a beautiful amalgamation of art & craft, culture, music, and drama. This year's program holds a special place as it is being organized almost after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Headmaster of the School, Mrigank Pandey, also addressed the audience in which he thanked the parents for coming in large numbers and making the event a mega success. The annual report was presented by the Head Girl of Tula’s, Anusha Misra.

During the culmination of the program, a well-coordinated drama, The Lion King, choreographed by Team Vibrations, was presented, which left the spectators captivated. The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Deputy Headmaster Raman Koushal Thapa.

Secretary of Rishabh Educational Trust Sangeeta Jain, Executive Director Tula’s Group Silky Jain Marwah, CEO NetPuppys Prateek Marwah, Vice President Technology Raghav Garg, and Manju Garg were also among the dignitaries present at the event.