Tula's Institute Hosts Global Education & Corporate Leadership Awards 2022

Dehradun (The Hawk): Tula's Institute hosted the Global Education & Corporate Leadership Awards 2022 on the college premises today. The Chief Guest on the occasion was the Minister of Finance, Government of Uttarakhand, Dr. Premchand Aggarwal.

The program commenced with a lamp lighting ceremony by Chief Guest Dr. Premchand Agarwal, CEO & Director of Life Way Tech India Sunil Kumar, Vice President of Tula’s Group Raunak Jain, and Dr. Niranjan Lal. A total of 58 individuals and stakeholders, including universities, colleges, coaching institutes, start-ups, entrepreneurs, industries, and corporates were awarded during the program. The Best Academician Award was presented to Moumita Ghosh, Best Engineering College Award was presented to Tula’s Institute, Best Teacher Award was presented to B.K. Sharma, Innovative Researcher of the Year Award was presented to Dr. Kunwar Singh Vaisla, and Extension Activity Coordination Award was presented to Emmanuel Gabriel, among many more.

Also awarded during the program were Professor Dr. D.P. Kothari, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award from India, Ranu Iskandar, who received the Best Vocational Education Award from Universitas Negeri Semarang, Indonesia, Geresom Ilukor, who received the Best Principal of the Year Award from Uganda, East Africa, Dr. Anand Nayyar, who received the Best Senior Scientist Award from Duy Tan University, Vietnam, and Mukesh Madanan, who received the Innovative Researcher Award from Dhofar University, Oman.

Addressing the audience, Chief Guest Dr. Premchand Aggarwal congratulated the awardees and focused on the importance of education for individuals of all ages and walks of life. He thanked GECL, Life Way Tech India, and Tula’s Institute for hosting such a prestigious award ceremony. The CEO & Director of Life Way Tech India, Sunil Kumar, also congratulated the awardees and motivated them to work hard towards achieving more such accolades in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President of Tula's Group, Raunak Jain, said, "We are pleased to host the Global Education & Corporate Leadership Awards 2022 at Tula's Institute. This awards ceremony will provide a wonderful opportunity for stakeholders in the field of corporate and education, all over the world, to create opportunities for progress at the international, national, regional, and local levels. I congratulate all the awardees here today for their achievements and recognition." GECL Awards is an open platform that brings together some of India's most brilliant minds to share their leadership strategies and insights into Educational, financial, economic, and management issues. Also present on the occasion were Dr. Nishant Saxena, Dr. Ranit Kishore, Dr. Sunil Semwal, and Dr. Tripuresh Joshi, among others.