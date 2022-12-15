Tula's Institute Holds Garbage Collection Drive 'Plafthon'

Dehradun (The Hawk): Tula's Institute held a 24-hour continuous plastic garbage collection drive titled 'Plafthon' across the city. The drive was inaugurated by the Registrar of Tula's Institute, Dr. Pawan Kumar Chaubey, Dean of Academics, Dr. Nishant Saxena, Dean of Agriculture & Management, Dr. Ranit Kishore, and Vibgyor Heads Emmanuel Gabriel and Dr. Nidhi Goyal.

Under this one-of-its-kind plastic garbage collection drive, numerous areas around Dehradun were covered, including Dhoolkot Mafi, Tons River, AWHO Colony, Singni Wala Mod, Chakrata Road, Datt Kali, Upper Dhoolkot, Bansiwala, Jhajhra, Sudhowala, Nanda Ki Chowki, and Premnagar.

The drive was led by the President of the Student Council, Pratik Kumar Ojha, Treasurer Nikhil Chaudhary, and Secretary Shristi Saumya. Around 28 volunteers actively took part in the drive and collected more than 300 kgs of plastic waste.

Speaking on the occasion, Pratik Kumar Ojha said, "Plastic is polluting our environment every day at a rapid rate. Since the time of the industrial revolution, the plastic industry has grown rapidly. It's high time that we all should come together to curb this serious issue and make the world a better place to live."

During the drive, the students of Tula's Institute aimed at creating awareness among the masses to start understanding the poison that plastics spread in society.