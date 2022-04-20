Tula's hosts Student Start-up Entrepreneurship Development Program

Dehradun (The Hawk): Tula's Institute and Tula's Technology & Business Incubator commenced with a three-day-long 'Student Start-up Entrepreneurship Development Program' within its premises today. The program is being held in association with Start-up Uttarakhand & TEQIP III, Uttarakhand Technical University.

The workshop commenced with an inaugural speech by Dr Sandeep Vijay. This was followed by a thought-provoking opening session by the Coordinator Research & Development, Tula's Institute Dr Shubham Negi.

Day one of the workshop touched upon different entrepreneurial themes with centrality to skills of problem identification, problem-solving, business management, teamwork, leadership, communication and listening, customer service, & financial skills while ensuring student's active participation.

Students of all departments attended the workshop in great numbers and were thrilled to know about the different nuances of entrepreneurship.

During the workshop, the Conductor and Founder of Skilleit, Ritu Srivastava & Kunnwar Singh Parmar were felicitated by Dean Academics Dr Nishant Saxena and Registrar Dr Pawan Kumar Chaubey.

The following two days of the workshop will be full of interactive activities with an aim to cultivate critical & analytical understanding about formulating any business idea.

Present on the occasion were HOD Applied Science Piyush Dhuliya and HoD MCA Dr Sanjeev along with other faculty members of the institute.