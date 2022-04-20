Tula's holds Guest Lecture on Women Empowerment through NEP

Dehradun (The Hawk): Tula's Institute organized a guest lecture on 'Women Empowerment through New Education Policy Implementation' within the college premises today.

The guest speakers on the occasion were Chairperson, Foundation for Holistic Development in Academic Field, Madhuri Sahasrabudhe and Vice-Chancellor of Uttarakhand Technical University, Dr PP Dhyani.

The program commenced with Ganesh Vandana, followed by an introductory speech by the Vice President, Technology, Tula's Institute, Dr Raghav Garg.

The guest lecture aimed to make awareness of the importance of the new education policy among the students and how to empower women through the new education policy.

During the program, Dr Dhyani focused on the lack of education in rural areas and emphasized its rectification.

Madhuri Sahasrabudhe, in her address, focused on the various benefits provided by the government and how to make better use of the new education policy.

The session concluded with a Vote of Thanks by the Director, Tula's Institute, Dr Sandip Vijay.