TTK Prestige to stop imports from China

New Delhi: Amid the call for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India , kitchen appliances brand TTK Prestige on Friday announced that it will not source finished products from China after September 2020.

In a statement, the company said that it has been working on a 'Make in India' programme for more than three years now and has moved the sourcing of most of its China-based finished products to India.

"Currently, only 10 per cent is being sourced from China, which has led the company to take a tough stance on its sourcing policy from China, following the recent border skirmish with the Chinese army in eastern Ladakh last month," it said.

TTK Prestige's overall strategy is to provide India-made products in line with the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', it said, adding that the brand will now ensure that products are sourced out of India and products that can't be sourced out of India will be sourced from countries other than China.

–IANS