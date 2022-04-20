TTE succumbs to coronavirus in Patna, railway staff in panic

Patna: Death of a Patna railway station Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) due to coronavirus has spread panic amid the other railway staff in all the stations of the district especially at Patna Junction, Danapur, Patliputra and Rajendra Nagar Terminal.

The deceased, Samit Kumar Chandravansi, tested positive a few days ago and underwent treatment in railway hospital Karbigahiya in Patna.

Earlier, three more railway employees including chief booking observer Subhash Singh, reservation observer R S Pandey and 17 passengers travelling in Kurla-Patna express also tested positive for coronavirus. The railway officials are admitted in the railway hospital.

Keeping in view of the massive re-migration of labourers from Maharashtra, East Central Railway has been running four pairs of special trains apart from regular express trains from Lokmanya Tilak terminal, Chatrapati Shivaji Terminal and Pune to Danapur, Patliputra and Darbhanga.

In another incident, a 11-year-old boy also succumbed to the deadly virus at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH).

The deceased, identified as Aryan Kumar, was a native of Bihar Jahanabad district. He tested positive a week ago and was admitted to the dedicated Covid ward of NMCH.

--IANS