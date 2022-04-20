TTD lines up series of religious events

Tirupati: In an effort to promote the Hindu Sanatan Dharma (religion), the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been observing rituals and pujas (prayers) in different Telugu months.

As part of this initiative, TTD executive officer Jawahar Reddy said a series of religious events have been lined up in the Phalguna Masam, such as Mrulingarchana, Aamalaki Ekadasi, Lakshmi Jayanthi, Seetlastami and others.

"After receiving overwhelming response from global devotees for Karthika, Dhanur, Magha Masa Utsavams, TTD is now set to observe a series of spiritual programmes in the ensuing Phalguna Masam," said Reddy.

Likewise, he said from March 24 to 28, annual Srivari floating festival (Teppotsavams) will be observed at Tirumala in Swami Pushkarini.

Meanwhile, the globally famous Tirupati temple is planning to revive Arijita sevas from April 14 for devotees who booked in advance, which was abruptly halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns.

The executive officer said, "Covid test certification before three days (72 hours) is a must for the devotees who are taking part in Arjitha Sevas."

He informed that the TTD board passed a resolution to write to the Government of India to declare cow as the national animal of India.

He said the TTD is organising annual brahmotsavams in all local temples at Srinivasa Mangapuram, Kapilatheertham and Kodandaramaswamy in Ekantam.

"Upon the request of pilgrim devotees, we will soon introduce Tulabharam also at Tiruchanoor on the lines of Srivari temple," said Reddy.

Despite the pandemic, more than 14 lakh devotees visited the temple in February.

"14.41 lakh pilgrims had darshan while the hundi (offering box) collections stood at Rs 90.45 crore. Number of laddus recorded 76.61 lakh, Annaprasadam served to 21 lakh pilgrims while 6.72 lakh pilgrims offered their hair as part of fulfillment of their vow," noted Reddy.

According to Reddy, a multi-level car parking is being planned at Alipiri and Tirumala and the vigilance and engineering wings of TTD are checking out suitable locations.

He said the TTD is also focusing on producing Panchagavya and Ayurvedic products and also working towards reducing environmental pollution by generating green power, akin to wind and solar energy.

The executive officer said that TTD will gradually resume all darshans in a phased manner, including Arjitha sevas, for senior citizens, specially abled devotees and others.

