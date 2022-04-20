TTD extends Rs 300 ticket quota up to 90 days

Chittoor: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday extended the Rs 300 ticket quota to devotees for the next 90 days in case they had missed the opportunity between April 21 and 30 amid the rising Covid cases.

"As the Covid cases are increasing across the country from the past few days, TTD has taken some important decisions in view of the pilgrims' health security," said a TTD official.

The Temple had stopped issuing Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the TTD management has appealed to the devotees, suffering from fever, common cold and other health issues, to postpone their Tirumala visit.

