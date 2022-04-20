Tsitsipas moves into 2nd round of Dubai Championships

Dubai: Stefanos Tsitsipas has entered the second round of the ongoing Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after battling past Pablo Carreno Busta.

Tsitsipas, the second seed, defeated Busta 7-6(1), 6-1 victory after one hour and 34 minutes on Tuesday. Tsitsipas improves to 8-4 this season and has now won 10 consecutive sets.

"I''m happy that I got two-set victories for a very long time," Tsitsipas was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour website. "I''m not spending extra hours out on the court, which for sure is going to help me."

The reigning ATP Finals champion is aiming to improve on last year''s runner-up finish in Dubai. On that occasion, Tsitsipas defeated Hubert Hurkacz and Gael Monfils in back-to-back three-set matches to book a championship-match meeting with Roger Federer.

Tsitsipas will face Alexander Bublik in the second round. The World No. 47 saved three of four break points to beat Hurkacz 6-2, 7-5 in 76 minutes.

"(Bublik) is a tricky player. He does unexpected things on the court," said Tsitsipas. "I just need to be there, do my job the way I''m doing it so far. I''m doing great. I should continue doing the same, handle things the same way, be cautious and know when I have to put in the extra effort."

--IANS