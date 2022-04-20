TRYST WITH THE MUSE

Shimla (The Hawk): Belletristic, the literature society of the Department of English, Shoolini University, organised a virtual poetry session called, "The Muse I Choose" where the students of the department recited their favourite poems. The session was chaired by Ms. Shubhra Dubey from Delhi University.

The poetry session began with Professor Tej Nath Dhar reciting his favourite poem "Rahula is born" from the anthology "Many Roads to Paradise" edited by Shyam Selvadurai.

The students recited various poems, some self-composed and some by their favourite poets. Rsvika recited two self-composed poems titled "Deep lies about Superstitions" and "Known and Unknown." Vaishali recited "Good Hours" by Robert Frost and Snehanjali, "Invictus" by William Earnest Henley. Moin recited "Gather Ye Rosebuds" by Robert Herrick and an Urdu ghazal by Jaun Elia. Akanksha recited "Where the Mind is Without Fear" by Rabindranath Tagore, Meghna recited "The Road not Taken" by Robert Frost, Kashish recited "A Roadside Stand" by Robert frost, Hasan recited " Do not Go Gentle into that Good Night" and Shrishty recited "A thing of beauty by John Keats."

The chair of the session Shubhra Dubey presented "The Brook" by Tennyson. The faculty of the English department of Shoolini University also recited some poems. Professor Manju Jaidka recited "Ehe Song of Wandering Aengus" by W.B. Yeats and Kahlil Gibran "On Silence, Solitude and the Courage to Know Yourself"; Neeraj Pizar recited "The Second Coming" by W.B. Yeats. Sakshi Sundaram recited a self-composed poem along with a poem by Joan Aiken from his novel "Midnight is a Place." Purnima Bali also presented a ghazal by John Elia.

Belletristic will be coming up next week with a very interesting session with the creative writer and author Rita Chablani. Until then stay tuned.