Truth on economic destruction, unemployment can't be hidden by spreading hate on Facebook: Rahul

New Delhi: Attacking the Narendra Modi government on the rising unemployment in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that truth about economic destruction and unemployment cannot be hidden by propagating fake news and spreading hate on Facebook.

In a post on the social media, Mr Gandhi said, 'In the last four months, nearly two crore people have lost their jobs. The future of two crore people is in darkness.

Truth about economic destruction and unemployment cannot be hidden by propagating fake news and spreading hate on Facebook.'

The Congress leader also posted on his Twitter account a news report that said that 1.89 crore people have lost their jobs since April.

He has been constantly attacking the PM and the BJP government at the Centre on the downturn in the economy and mismanagement of the lockdown.—UNI