Trust General Secretary Champat Rai shares pictures of statues under construction at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai on Thursday shared pictures of the statues which are under construction as the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is underway in full swing.

Champat Rai said that these statues are carved on a stone which is based on stories from 'Shastras'.

In this regard, Champat Rai took to Twitter and said, "Beautiful Statues are being carved on stone, based on stories from our Shastras. They will be later pasted on pillars, base and other designated places in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, as per the construction schedule."



Earlier General Secretary said, there will be a total of 12 doors in the Ram temple. These doors will be made of teak wood. Its work is expected to be completed by December 2023. At the same time by 2024, one can expect to see Ram Lalla in public in the temple.

According to the temple statement, the main entrance of the temple will be 'Singh Dwar'. Granite stones are being used in the temple area of 2.77 acres. There will be 392 pillars in the Ram Temple. A total of 12 gates will be constructed. There will be 160 pillars in the sanctum sanctorum and 132 pillars on the first floor.

On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.

Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that the Ram Temple will be opened for devotees by January 1, next year.

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site. (ANI)