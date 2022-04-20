Trump wishes Jewish community on Passover

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday extended his wishes to the Jewish people on the Passover -- one of the most widely celebrated Jewish holiday.

"Passover is truly the story of strength of the Jewish people and for the Jewish people. I want to wish everybody a Happy Passover", the President said in a video message on twitter.

He further said that this year is going to be different. "You wont be sitting tightly nit together in temple, you'll be at your homes, you'll be helping our country frankly. We want to get together really soon. But one thing I have seen is tremendous unity as a nation", he said.

The Passover, or Pesach, holiday commemorates the Israelites' exodus from Egypt under Moses and is considered one of the most holiest times on the Jewish calendar.

