Trump Visit To Agra: Yogi To Review Arrangements Tomorrow

Agra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in the Taj city on Tuesday to oversee arrangements made ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the Taj Mahal.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are likely to visit the the Mughal mausoleum on February 24 and remain in city for around two hours. Trump will be the second US president to visit the Taj Mahal after Bill Clinton.

According to officials here on Monday, Yogi Adityanath would reach here at 1630 hrs from Lucknow on Tuesday and hold a review meeting with the district officials at the circuit house.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister is expected go to some places where the US President could visit during his brief stay. Mr Adityanath also will be inspecting route from Kheria airbase to Taj Mahal.

Meanwhile, officials said that over 5,000 security personnel would be deployed for the US President's visit. Another 200 officers of the intelligence unit would be in the city. The advance security team of the US would also reach Agra by Tuesday morning.

Trump is likely to stay in Agra for two hours when the people near the Taj Mahal would be asked to stay indoor. All the hotels, dharamshala and guest houses are being searched and the tourists being verified.

Police officials said tight security would be in place from February 23 night and will continue till the US president leaves Agra the following day.

The Agra Municipal Corporation (AMC) has launched cleanliness drive on the route to the Taj Mahal. Senior officials of police and administration are getting all the encroachments removed in the vicinity of the 17th century monument.

District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh has ordered repair works on the VVIP route, fresh coat of paint on road dividers and walls on both sides, removal of unauthorised and torn hoardings, shifting of stray animals and the top level security arrangements.

According to municipal commissioner Arun Prakash, "Our teams are already on job to make the required arrangements ahead of US President's visit'.

Before the proposed inspection of CM on February 18, all the encroachments, unauthorised hoardings will be removed. Road repairing work has also been initiated and will be completed very soon. The entire VVIP route will be systematically maintained and decorated to welcome the guests.

All residential and government buildings along the route will be subjected to checking. Verification of people living in houses and working in shops and showrooms has been initiated. Hotel owners have been asked to share details of all the guests on a daily basis from February 18 onwards. The police have identified 400 possible troublemakers who had protested against the US on different occasions. Recently, some of them had protested against US attack on Iraq and killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Local intelligence unit is keeping a close watch on the activities of these people and some of them may be put under preventive detention, ahead of the President's visit. Drone cameras will also be used to monitor public activities in localities situated along the route. UNI