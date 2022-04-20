Trump trial likely to begin next Tuesday: Senate chief

Washington: The Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump is likely to begin next Tuesday while key players in the process could be sworn in later this week, the chamber''s Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

"We''ll go through preliminary steps here this week which could well include the chief justice coming over and swearing in members of the Senate and some other kind of housekeeping measures," McConnnell told reporters on Tuesday.

"We hope to achieve that by consent, which would set us up to begin the actual trial next Tuesday." (AFP)