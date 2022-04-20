Trump to sign executive order temporarily suspending immigration

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend all immigration to America because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was reported on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter late Monday night, the President said: "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our great American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States."

It was not immediately clear when or how the order would be carried out.

His announcement comes at the US has reported 786,968 coronavirus cases, with 42,308 deaths, both figures the highest in the world.

