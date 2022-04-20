    Menu
    Trump To Sign Executive Order On Coronavirus Unemployment Benefits, Says White House Official

    April20/ 2022


    Bedminster: N.J. President Donald Trump on Saturday intends to sign an executive order intended to provide economic relief to Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic after the White House failed to reach a deal with Congress, a White House source said.

    "Amid congressional inaction, POTUS will be taking action to help Americans in need," the official told Reuters. Trump is due to give a news conference at 3:30 p.m. ET (1930 GMT).

    Nearly two weeks of talks between White House officials and congressional Democrats ended on Friday with the two sides still about $2 trillion apart on next steps to address the heavy human and economic toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the United States.

