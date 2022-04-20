Trump To Make Statement On Iranian Missile Strike

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he would shortly make a statement on Iranian missile strikes and praised American military as the mightiest in the world.

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now," Trump said via Tweeter on Tuesday. "So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

On Tuesday, Iran had launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq.

UNI