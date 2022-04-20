Trump tests negative again for COVID-19, says White House

Washington: US President Donald Trump tested negative again for the coronavirus, White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

"This morning, the President was tested again for Covid-19, utilizing a new rapid point-of-care test capability. He is healthy and without symptoms," White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo distributed by press secretary Stephanie Grisham just before the daily White House coronatask force briefing.

The note, given to reporters moments before the President appeared for Thursday's coronavirus task force briefing, said Trump had the results 15 minutes after taking the test, CNN reported.

Trump said he took the new test, which provides results in 15 minutes, "really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked, how fast it worked."

"I did take a test. It just came out, this is from the White House physician," Trump said at the briefing while holding up the memo.

"I just took it this morning. And I took it, it took me literally a minute to take it and it took me -- I guess it was 14 or 15 minutes. I went to work, I didn't wait for it, but it said it took 14 minutes or something with a conclusion and it said the President tested negative for Covid-19."

The President has been tested twice - he first tested negative for the virus in mid-March after coming into contact with two individuals who had tested positive.

The White House last month said it would begin conducting temperature checks on people who come in close contact with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The new diagnostic test could accelerate testing in the US, allowing for rapid results in doctors' offices.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded one million with more than 52,800 deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The United States has confirmed more than 242,000 cases and 5,850 deaths.

UNI