Trump supporters organize car parade in Houston

Washington: Supporters of US President Donald Trump organized car parade in the country's fourth largest city of Houston.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the car parade on Sunday ran as long as 11.2 km along the city loop highway, causing heavy traffic congestion, reports Xinhua news agency.

Acevedo asked residents to avoid the South Loop 610 at Kirby due to the amount of traffic participating in the event.

Sunday's rally was the latest organized in support of the Trump re-election campaign in the state of Texas.

Texas is being projected as a 'toss-up' state in Tuesday's presidential election.

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump won the state with 52.23 per cent of the total votes, while former Democratic nominee garnered only 43.24 per cent of the ballots.

According to the latest CNN poll projection, Trump was currently in the lead against his incumbent Democratic rival Joe Biden in a 48 per cent to 46 per cent of the votes.

