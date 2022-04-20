Trump still defiant, allies says legal fight just begun

Washington: President Donald Trump's allies has said that their legal battle to contest Joe Biden's election victory has just begun.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told a news conference on Monday, "This election is not over,". "Far from it."

McEnany once again made a series of allegations regarding election corruption, but like Trump she too failed to provide any solid evidence that might influence the result in their favour.

President Trump has not conceded the race, despite the electoral numbers showing the contrary.

President-elect Jo Biden on the other hand has moved ahead with his plans to take over the reins of government coming January ever since it was reported that he had won the critical state of Pennsylvania and thus accumulating enough votes for him to claim the presidency.

Mr Trump on Monday once again tweeted disputing the electoral outcome and made unsubstantiated claims of "unthinkable and illegal" activity in the vote.

The General Services Administration, which manages the federal agencies, also said that it is as of now holding off on allowing Biden from formally beginning the transition process, claiming that the elections results haven't yet thrown up a clear winner.

The BBC reported that Biden and his team are considering their legal options if the Trump administration does not hand over the reins of power smoothly and constitutionally.

But several White House reports have said that despite his objections Mr Trump is expected to begrudgingly leave office in January and is already talking about running for the White House again in 2024.

—UNI