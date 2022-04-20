Trump signs bills to honour war veterans

Washington: US President Donald Trump signed the "Merrill's Marauders Congressional Gold Medal Act" on Saturday (local time) to recognise the United States, army veterans who fought in World War II.

"It is never too late to honour valiant soldiers who fought to keep our nation free. The Merrill's Marauders exemplify bravery and courage, and I applaud President Trump for signing our bill which gives them the recognition they deserve," said US Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) in a statement.

The "Merrill's Marauders Congressional Gold Medal Act," which provides for the award of a Congressional gold medal to the soldiers of the 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional), commonly known as "Merrill's Marauders", in recognition of their bravery and outstanding service in the jungles of Burma during World War II.

Trump also signed the "Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019," which amends a number of VA authorities related to helping veterans transition from military to civilian life; suicide prevention; mental health care research and oversight; mental health care staffing; and health care for women veterans.

The US administration also amended the "National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020," which designates 9-8-8 as the universal telephone number of the purpose of the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline system.

—ANI