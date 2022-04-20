Trump says mulling canceling domestic flights between COVID-19 hot spots

Washington: US President Donald Trump said his administration is considering halting some domestic flights and rail lines between American cities with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

'I am looking where flights are going into hot spots. Some of those flights I didn't like from the beginning,' Trump said on Wednesday at a White House briefing on the pandemic, CNBC reported.

Trump said he did not support grounding all domestic flights. A decision will be made soon, he said.

Trump added they are also looking into restricting rail travel into high-risk cities.

The worst of the US coronavirus outbreak has been centered in the New York metropolitan area, though the virus has rapidly spread throughout the country.

New Orleans, Seattle, Detroit and other major hubs - in addition to smaller cities and rural areas -have also been hit hard by COVID-19. Trump did not name any cities or routes in particular.

The United States currently has a total of more than 213,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 4,757 deaths as of Wednesday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center.

On a global scale, there are more than 930,000 confirmed cases with more than 46,800 deaths, according to the data.

UNI