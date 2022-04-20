Trump Reiterates His Offer To Mediate Kashmir Issue

Washington: Lauding both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the US President Donald Trump has reiterated his offer to mediate in the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan; but added that it was up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the offer of assistance.

Trump said he got along great with both the prime ministers, adding that they are fantastic people. Trump expressed his interest in intervening in the matter but only if he got the green signal from PM Modi and Khan.

"... that's up to -- it's really up to Prime Minister Modi. And I met with Prime Minister Khan; I got along great with -- I think they're a fantastic people, Khan and Modi. I mean, I would imagine they can get along very well," said Trump in response to a question.

"But if they wanted somebody to intervene or to help them -- and I spoke with Pakistan about that, and I spoke, frankly, to India about it. But that's been going on, that battle, for a long time," he added. Trump's comment came hours before the India-US meet between Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers meet in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. UNI