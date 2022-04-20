Trump refuses to rule out possibility of skipping Biden's inauguration

Washington: US President Donald Trump, who still disputes the outcome of the November 3 election, has refused to rule out the possibility of skipping his successor Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021, the media reported.

When asked during a Fox News interview on Sunday if he would show up at the inauguration, the President said: "I don't want to talk about that," The Hill News reported.

Repeating baseless fraud claims over the election results, he said: "I want to talk about this. We've done a great job. I got more votes than any President in the history of our country. In the history of our country, right? Not even close — 75 million far more than (former President Barack) Obama, far more than anybody.

"And they say we lost an election. We didn't lose. If I got 10 million fewer votes, they say I couldn't have lost."

Trump further said that Biden would be an "illegitimate" President.

"I worry about the country having an illegitimate President. That's what I worry about.

"A President that lost and lost badly. This wasn't like a close election. You look at Georgia. We won Georgia big. We won Pennsylvania big. We won Wisconsin big. We won it big," he added.

Trump's remarks came after the US Supreme Court on December 11 rejected a lawsuit from Texas in a bid to overturn the election results in four battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the latest blow to the President's efforts to reverse Biden's projected Electoral College victory, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Supreme Court also turned away another appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on December 9.

All 50 states and Washington, D.C. have reportedly certified their election results.

Electors are scheduled to meet in their state capital cities on Monday to vote, which will be counted and finalised by the next Congress in January 2021.

Biden is projected to win 306 electoral votes, compared with 232 for Trump.

—IANS