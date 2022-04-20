Trump raises $135mn less than Biden in Sep

Washington: US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee have announced a joint fundraising haul of $247.8 million in September, but it was far behind than the $383 million raised by his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

In September 2016, the then Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton had only raised $154 million, CNN said in a report on Friday.

In a video announcing the latest figure, Biden shared the news with a grassroots supporter.

"That's more money than I've ever raised in my whole life. I'm really humbled by it."

With just 18 days left for the November 3 election, Biden also has $432 million worth of cash in hand, while the Trump campaign has $251.4 million.

Despite the disadvantage, the Trump campaign said that it was confident they will have enough resources to sustain the effort to re-elect the President.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Tim Murtaugh, the campaign's communications director, said: "President Trump hits final stretch with strength, resources, record and huge ground game needed to spread message and secure re-election."

— IANS