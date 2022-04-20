Trump, Putin speak over phone on COVID-19, arms control

Washington: US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed issues of COVID-19 and arms control during a phone conversation, the White House said.

In the phone call to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, the two leaders discussed progress on defeating the coronavirus pandemic, and Trump said his country is ready to provide assistance to Russia, according to a White House statement on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"President Trump reaffirmed that the United States is committed to effective arms control that includes not only Russia, but also China, and looks forward to future discussions to avoid a costly arms race," said the statement.

China has repeatedly reiterated that it has no intention of participating in the so-called trilateral arms control negotiations with the United States and Russia.

In 2010, Washington and Moscow signed the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which stipulates the limits to the numbers of deployed nuclear warheads and strategic delivery systems by both. The New START, the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty in force between the two nuclear superpowers, will expire on February 5, 2021.

The agreement can be extended for at most five years with the consent of the two countries. Russia has expressed willingness to extend the treaty, while the Trump administration has yet to officially reply.

--IANS