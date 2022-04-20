Trump Prepares To Pressure Netanyahu On Israel-Palestine Peace Plan

Washington: US President Donald Trump and his peace team say they are prepared to apply pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in their effort to jump-start peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

US President Donald Trump has reportedly told French President Emmanuel Macron that he is ready to put pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in order to facilitate the peace plan between Israel and Palestine, Israel's Channel 10 news correspondent Barak Ravid wrote on Axios, The Jerusalem Post reported. "I gave Bibi a lot – I transferred the embassy to Jerusalem," the channel quoted Trump as telling Macron. The president also reportedly noted annual US aid to the Israelis.

"You know, Emmanuel, I can be tough with Bibi," Trump added.

Trump responded by saying that he put pressure on Palestinian side because they "don't want to talk to the US peace team," which he found unacceptable, but he is also willing to put pressure on Netanyahu when the moment comes, Ravid reports. On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last month, Trump announced his preference for a two-state solution to the conflict and his intention to reveal the US plan by the end of the year.

The White House neither denied nor acknowledged the report.

"The president believes that Prime Minister Netanyahu is committed to pursuing a comprehensive and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians," a White House official commented, according to Axio. According to the sources, Trump noted that the US has given Israel a lot, including moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and providing a hefty sum of $5 billion in military aid every year. However, Ravid notes that the president exaggerated this figure, which in reality is only $3.8 billion.

This is the first time Trump has reportedly talked about putting pressure on Netanyahu, who is widely perceived to be one of Trump's closest allies. Since January, Trump has said twice that Israel "would have to pay more" in an agreement with the Palestinians since he relocated the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem– a move he says takes the issue of Jerusalem "off the table" in future talks. He has yet to specify any concessions he expects of the Israelis in a peace agreement. UNI