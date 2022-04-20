Trump offers help to treat ailing UK PM

Washington: US President Donald Trump has offered help to treat UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was moved to intensive care in a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened".

"I have asked two of the leading companies, these are brilliant companies... They have done an incredible jobs. And I have asked them to contact London immediately," Efe news quoted Trump as saying in a daily press briefing on Monday.

"We will see if we can be of help. We have contacted all of Boris'' doctors and we will see what is going to take place, but they are ready to go," he added.

Trump did not reveal any further details but said that "when you get brought into intensive care, it gets very, very serious with this particular disease".

"So, the two companies are there. And with what they are talking about, and it''s rather complex and has had really incredible results. We''re working with the FDA and everybody else, but we are working with London with respect to Boris Johnson," he said.

The President said he "found (Johnson) to be a fantastic person, a fantastic warm strong smart guy. He loves his country, you see that. He fought like hell for his country".

The 55-year-old Prime Minister was moved to the ICU at St Thomas'' Hospital in London on Monday evening after his condition worsened, 11 days after he tested positive.

Johnson first announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, stating that he had "mild symptoms" of the virus.

His fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant with the couple''s first child, said two days earlier that she was "on the mend" after spending the "past week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus".

--IANS