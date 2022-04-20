Trump Nominates Indian-American to Key Administration Post

Washington: Indian-American Bimal Patel has been nominated to a key administrative position in the Treasury Department by US President Donald Trump.

Patel, from Georgia, has been nominated to be an Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Institutions. Currently, he serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

Prior to joining the US Department of the Treasury, Patel was a partner and head of the Financial Advisory and Regulation practice in the Washington, D.C., office of O'Melveny & Myers LLP, the White House said.

Patel previously served as a senior advisor to Director Jeremiah O. Norton on the Board of Directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Additionally, he has served as an adjunct associate professor at Stanford University, teaching an undergraduate course on banking regulation. Patel earned his B.A. from Stanford University, M.P.P. from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center.