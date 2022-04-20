Trump Nominates Indian-American Rita Baranwal To Be US Asst Secy Of Nuclear Energy

Washington: US president Donald Trump has nominated Indian-American nuclear expert Rita Baranwal to be Assistant Secretary of Nuclear Energy at the Department of Energy.

Baranwal currently serves as the Director of the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) initiative at the department.

The White House on Wednesday said President Trump announced his intent to nominate Baranwal, and If Senate approves his decision, she will hold the post of Assistant Secretary of Energy (Nuclear Energy). Baranwal will also be responsible for the development and management of the department's nuclear technology infrastructure.

Baranwal previously served as Director of Technology Development & Application at Westinghouse and was a manager in Materials Technology at Bechtel Bettis, Inc., where she led Research and Development in nuclear fuel materials for US naval reactors.

She earned her B.A. in Materials Science and Engineering from MIT and Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. She serves on Advisory Boards for MIT's Materials Research Laboratory and UC Berkeley's Nuclear Engineering Department. UNI