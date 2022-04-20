Trump Nominates Dan Brouillette As New Energy Secretary Of US

US President Donald Trump announced that he has nominated Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to replace departing Energy chief Rick Perry.

'I am pleased to nominate Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette to be the new Secretary of Energy. Dan's experience in the sector is unparalleled. A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!', Trump tweeted on Friday.

Perry, formerly the governor of Texas, has drawn scrutiny for his role in Trump's controversial efforts to push Ukraine to probe Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

Brouillette, 57, has previously served as the head of public policy for the United Services Automobile Association, or USAA, a military-focused financial institution. He reportedly worked for USAA for 11 years.

Before working for USAA, he was a vice president of Ford Motor Company, where he led the automaker's domestic policy teams and served on its North American Operating Committee.

He has also worked as chief of staff to the US House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce, which has broad jurisdictional and oversight authority over five Cabinet-level Federal agencies.

Trump had announced in April 2017 that Brouillette would be nominated to the Energy Department -his second stint at the agency, where he had worked as assistant secretary for Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs under former President George W Bush.

Meanwhile, Perry will step down at the end of the year, Trump said at a rally in Dallas on Thursday night.

