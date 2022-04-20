Trump, Melania pay tribute to late Justice Ginsburg at US SC

Washington: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid their tribute to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of pancreatic cancer on September 18, at the Supreme Court here.

On Thursday, the first couple, both wearing masks, observed a moment of silence at the top of the steps of the court building, looking down at Ginsburg's casket draped in the American flag and surrounded by bouquets of white flowers, reports Xinhua news agency.

The brief stay met with boos from mourners waiting in line to pay their respects to the women's rights champion and loud chants of "vote him out" and "honour her wish".

After the Trumps left, members from the public streamed in, some of who were dressed in clothes imprinted with images of Ginsburg or her quotes.

The public viewing on Thursday will last until the night.

Ginsburg will lie in state at the US Capitol on Friday, to become the first woman in history and only the second Supreme Court Justice to receive the rare honour.

A renowned champion of women's rights, Ginsburg died at the age of 87 due to complications related to metastatic pancreas cancer. S

She was appointed to the Supreme Court by then President Bill Clinton in 1993.

She will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, which is across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., according to the Supreme Court.

Flags outside some federal buildings have been lowered to half staff to mark Ginsburg's death.

"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg reportedly dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera a few days before her death.

Trump, who fired back at Ginsburg after the Justice sharply criticized him during the 2016 election, has recently suggested that it was Democratic politicians who wrote her dying wish, a claim that critics have called baseless.

The President has said he will name Ginsburg's replacement on Saturday afternoon, with five women on his shortlist.

He successfully appointed two conservatives on the Supreme Court in 2017 and 2018.

Republicans, who have a 53-47 advantage in the Senate, appear to have enough vote to confirm the pick that would cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the nine-justice bench and could tilt the institution to the right for decades to come.

Only two Republican Senators have said they would not support taking up a Supreme Court nominee prior to the November 3 election.

Democrats oppose moving forward with a vote on Trump's pick, arguing that the election is only several weeks away, all but ensuring a fierce confirmation battle on Capitol Hill.

—IANS